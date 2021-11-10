New monument honors vets who served in Middle East wars

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The local Veterans of Foreign Wars is honoring veterans who served in Middle East wars.
A new monument will be presented during the post's Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 11 a.m. It's for veterans who were a part of Desert Storm all the way through present day conflict.
Bill Hatfield, who is the 15th District Commander for the VFW, says the homage is long over due and that being able to officially unveil on the holiday is priceless.
Both the post and its auxiliary worked together to make the monument a reality.
Becky Wardell, the President of the post's auxiliary, says they held several fundraisers including selling flowers as a way to earn money for the project and that even youth groups stepped in to help.
"I'm grateful. I'm glad to be a part of something so special," she explains. "So wonderful. So humbling as its been used a lot.'
One person who already appreciates the gesture is Sergeant First Class Jim McCarty, who is an Operation Enduring Freedom Veteran
He was deployed to Afghanistan as a combat advisor helping to train the Afghan National Army.
"We basically slept, lived with these guys," he recalls. "Trained them showed them how to rehearse."
McCarty loved the mission and given another chance, would do it over again in a heartbeat.