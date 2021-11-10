You are the owner of this article.
New monument honors vets who served in Middle East wars

Monument for veterans who served in Middle East Wars

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The local Veterans of Foreign Wars is honoring veterans who served in Middle East wars. 

A new monument will be presented during the post's Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 11 a.m. It's for veterans who were a part of Desert Storm all the way through present day conflict.

Bill Hatfield, who is the 15th District Commander for the VFW, says the homage is long over due and that being able to officially unveil on the holiday is priceless. 

Both the post and its auxiliary worked together to make the monument a reality. 

Becky Wardell, the President of the post's auxiliary, says they held several fundraisers including selling flowers as a way to earn money for the project and that even youth groups stepped in to help. 

"I'm grateful. I'm glad to be a part of something so special," she explains. "So wonderful. So humbling as its been used a lot.' 

One person who already appreciates the gesture is Sergeant First Class Jim McCarty, who is an Operation Enduring Freedom Veteran

He was deployed to Afghanistan as a combat advisor helping to train the Afghan National Army. 

"We basically slept, lived with these guys," he recalls. "Trained them showed them how to rehearse."

McCarty loved the mission and given another chance, would do it over again in a heartbeat. 

He adds it means a lot to have the older veterans that came before him, to do something for his generation's war. 
 
"We've always looked up to the Vietnam, the Korean, the World War II, the World War veterans," McCarty states. "So just knowing that we're getting a monument unveiled to us for our sacrifices, our commitment, right here in our community provided by the VFW is very, very humbling."
 
The public is invited to the post's Veterans Day ceremony and to see the new monument. 

