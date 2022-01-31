New mitigation sites open for those affected by December storms

KENTUCKY (WSIL)---There are new FEMA mitigation and outreach sites for those affected by the December tornadoes in Kentucky.
These teams offer free information and tips to help make homes damaged by storms stronger and safer.
There are now teams in the Home Depot in Paducah, the Menards in Elizabethtown, and the Lowe's in Bowling Green.
"You go and you see these people, they're available to answer questions. They can give you advice, direction on how you're doing your rebuilding and your repairs. They also have pamphlets and publications which are useful and they provide you with best practices," said La-Tanga Hopes, the Media Relations Specialist for FEMA.
Remember, the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is February 11th.