...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

New mitigation sites open for those affected by December storms

FEMA assistance

KENTUCKY (WSIL)---There are new FEMA mitigation and outreach sites for those affected by the December tornadoes in Kentucky.

These teams offer free information and tips to help make homes damaged by storms stronger and safer.

There are now teams in the Home Depot in Paducah, the Menards in Elizabethtown, and the Lowe's in Bowling Green.

"You go and you see these people, they're available to answer questions. They can give you advice, direction on how you're doing your rebuilding and your repairs. They also have pamphlets and publications which are useful and they provide you with best practices," said La-Tanga Hopes, the Media Relations Specialist for FEMA.

Remember, the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is February 11th. 

