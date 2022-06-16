 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

New Missouri laws designate HBCU Week, makes changes to higher education

Missouri education, school, college

(WSIL) -- During a signing ceremony Thursday, Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law, including Senate Bill (SB) 718, which establishes Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Week and promotes career and technical education, among other provisions.

SB718 designates the third week of September as HBCU Week to raise awareness of the universities in Missouri. 

This legislation also allows the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to assist students with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act application process, promoting career and technical education in Missouri.

Additionally, SB 718 makes several other modifications to state statute:

  • Creates a $3,000 maximum tax credit for physicians who provide preceptorship training to medical students;
  • Establishes the "Dual Credit and Dual Enrollment Scholarship Act" and provides qualifying students a scholarship equal to the tuition and fees paid for dual enrollment courses;
  • Requires Missouri high schools to offer a minimum of one computer science course to students;
  • Allows postsecondary institutions and associated employees to assist with opportunities for student-athletes to earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness; 
  • Creates the Workforce Diploma Program to help adults obtain a high school diploma;
  • Requires Missouri K-12 and public higher education institutions to post the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number on student ID cards;
  • Requires Missouri public higher education institutions to grant course credit to any student who scores a three or higher on an advanced placement examination; and
  • Provides bankruptcy protections for Missouri 529 college savings plans.

"We are happy to be joined by Senator Washington and Representative Shields to sign SB 718 into law," Governor Parson said. "Missourians are proud that our state is home to two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and this legislation will help bring awareness and deserving recognition to these institutions. Additionally, this bill helps us move forward with our workforce development goals to ensure Missouri has a skilled and capable labor force."

Other bills signed Thursday:

  • SB 799: Adds to the offense of escaping from custody individuals who are held for parole or probation violations. 
  • HB 2162: Allows the Department of Health and Senior Services Director to issue a standing order for Naltrexone; Allows the Department of Corrections and Judiciary to use the Opioid Addiction Fund if appropriated by the General Assembly. 
  • SB 725: Prohibits a newly elected ambulance board member from running for reelection if they do not attend ambulance board member training; Modifies the Ground Ambulance Reimbursement Allowance to allow ambulance districts to maintain up to $10 million in provider tax funding coming into the state.
  • HB 1472: Changes state money laundering statue to account for new technologies, including cryptocurrencies. This will also give prosecutors more tools to combat human trafficking in the state. 
  • SB 655: Allows political subdivisions to elect to cover emergency telecommunications, jailors, and Emergency Management Services employees under the LAGERS retirement system. 

