New Madrid Police remind river goers to keep an eye out

NEW MADRID, MO - A couple found a car in the mud at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, reminding police and the public about the possibilities that can be uncovered when Mississippi River water levels are low.
The couple saw the car, which was in parts, in the mud and called police. When the car was pulled from the mud, it's license plate was retrieved.
Although rumors instantly started that it may belong to missing New Madrid woman Barbara Stoffer, the license plates proved otherwise. They had expired in the mid-eighties and were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more information on who the car was registered to.
Stoffer went missing in August of 2013 and hasn't been seen since. The car discovery sparked conversation on her cold case.
“It’s definitely weighing heavy on everyone’s mind, and I know that was my first thought when someone called and said they had found a car," New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson said.
Chief Joey Higgerson wants people to remember the car .. because low water levels in the Mississippi can reveal a lot.
“Something that was thrown into the river when it was 25 feet, now, may be fifty feet up the bank," Higgerson said. "The amount of rise and fall here is huge.”
The New Madrid Police have patrols that watch the river this time of year, especially since the drought has dropped levels lower than normal. Those patrols are looking for evidence of all types, including evidence in Stoffer's case.
It’s not that they have something specific - but there’s the possibility of answers.
“It’s not that we necessarily think she or her car are in the river, but it’s obviously a big unknown," Higgerson said. "We have spent hours scanning the river ... but that doesn’t mean we saw everything. Every year when it gets this low it’s really a time to take advantage of that and see everything we can possibly see.”
Most importantly, they say people around the river should be on the lookout, too.
Just like the couple who found the car Sunday, they could be the one finding a key clue to any number of crimes.
“There’s so many people out and about, the likelihood is much higher that they’re going to find it before the police do," Higgerson said. "So, we urge if there is anything specific please call. It may turn out to be nothing, but at least if they make the call we can follow through with all that. Something that may seem insignificant at the time may turn out to be very important to us.”