Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20-25 mph with peak wind gusts of 40-45 mph
likely.

* WHERE...Across the entire Quad State with the strongest gusts
most likely occurring in Southwestern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

New legislation would allow DCFS workers to carry pepper spray

  • Updated
  • 0
dcfs.png
By adwpadmin

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)---Illinois lawmakers will introduce legislation to let Department of Children and Family Service workers carry pepper spray.

The current policy of DCFS does not allow case workers to carry pepper spray while on home visits.

However, current and former DCFS employees say they support new legislation to change that rule.

The legislation comes after case workers Pam Knight and Deidre Silas were killed while conducting home visits.

The bill says case workers would not only be allowed to carry pepper spray, but also receive training from Illinois state police on how to use it properly.

Advocates for the bill said having a few extra seconds in a bad situation could save lives.

"We are long overdue, long overdue, to actually bring forth legislation that is going to hopefully going to protect our DCFS caseworkers who are putting their lives at risk to serve our most vulnerable families. We need to give them this tool, because I believe in both cases, with Pam and with Deidre, those seconds would have changed the outcome," said Representative Tony McCombie, an advocate for the bill. 

Since 2017, there have been 20 documented incidents were a worker was threatened or assaulted during a home visit.

