New legislation would allow DCFS workers to carry pepper spray

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL)---Illinois lawmakers will introduce legislation to let Department of Children and Family Service workers carry pepper spray.
The current policy of DCFS does not allow case workers to carry pepper spray while on home visits.
However, current and former DCFS employees say they support new legislation to change that rule.
The legislation comes after case workers Pam Knight and Deidre Silas were killed while conducting home visits.
The bill says case workers would not only be allowed to carry pepper spray, but also receive training from Illinois state police on how to use it properly.
Advocates for the bill said having a few extra seconds in a bad situation could save lives.
"We are long overdue, long overdue, to actually bring forth legislation that is going to hopefully going to protect our DCFS caseworkers who are putting their lives at risk to serve our most vulnerable families. We need to give them this tool, because I believe in both cases, with Pam and with Deidre, those seconds would have changed the outcome," said Representative Tony McCombie, an advocate for the bill.
Since 2017, there have been 20 documented incidents were a worker was threatened or assaulted during a home visit.