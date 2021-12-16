New jobs coming to Poplar Bluff as refrigeration company builds facility

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL) -- Missouri-based commercial refrigeration manufacturer True Refrigeration Manufacturing announced Thursday it will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff.
The company will be investing $21 million into the new location and creating 175 new jobs in the area.
Governor Mike Parson said, "True Manufacturing’s expansion is a Missouri success story, and I’m proud that this world-class company is continuing to invest and grow right here in our state. This new facility will provide quality jobs and fresh opportunities for Missourians in Poplar Bluff, while further strengthening our vibrant manufacturing sector. I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success."