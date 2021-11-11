You are the owner of this article.
...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across
the Quad State this Morning...

Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning
along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad
State region this morning.

The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and
southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast
Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM.

The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur
between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky.

These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break
off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power
lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.

New infrastructure bill could bring more jobs to southern Illinois

infrastructure plans
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL)---The bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is the largest of its kind in American history.

"To put that into perspective, it's going to be bigger than when they built the interstate system back in the 60s. Bigger than anything they did back in the Eisenhower days. It's a generational type bill that's going to be transformative for our region and the country," said business manager of the Laborers' Local 773, Jerry Womick.
 
The bill would donate billions to road and bridge construction, water and sewer projects, broadband installation, port construction and so much more.
 
The federal bill would be added on top of the already established Rebuild Illinois plan, investing close to $18 billion on Illinois largest infrastructure bill of $45 billion.
 
With these plans, comes room for opportunity.
 
"With the boom we've seen in jobs so far, the need for folks skilled in a myriad of trades and positions, it's like nothing we've ever seen before," said Womick.
 
Supporters of the bill say the investment was needed, after the US infrastructure system earned a C- score from the American Society of Civil Engineers earlier this year.
 
In order to prepare for the proposed massive projects, local unions have advice for those interested in trades.
 
"Right now is a good time for anybody that would be interested in any kind of construction work, or any kind of skilled labor, now would be the time to be getting those skills and building your resume and work experience because there's going to be a lot of jobs. And we want to make sure these southern Illinois jobs are filled by southern Illinois workers," said Womick. 
 
It's too early to say, but anticipated projects with the new funding could include bridges and highways throughout the area and the Cairo Port.
 

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

