New 'Illinois Works' pre-apprenticeship program aims to prepare students for construction trades

(WSIL) -- A new pre-apprenticeship program in Illinois aims to create a qualified talent pipeline in the construction trades, while leveling the playing field for underrepresented populations.
Governor JB Pritzker announced earlier this month, the 'Illinois Works' program would receive a nearly $10 million investment. That investment plans to help more than 1,000 participants through 23 partner organizations.
Click here for more information on the program.
“The Illinois Works program aims to help break barriers for more people of color to take advantage of the thousands of jobs created by our infrastructure investments, while simultaneously creating a sustainable pipeline of qualified workers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Earlier this month, my administration announced a $9.6 million to do just that – supporting wrap-around pre-apprenticeship programs that help workers turn aspirations into apprenticeships, and in turn, careers.”
Comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs can help participants gain admission to apprenticeship programs, which provide a greater opportunity to obtain employment in the construction trades.
The $9.6 million training program is funded by the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act as part of Rebuild Illinois which is working to provide more Illinois residents access to jobs created by State capital projects.
Programs will provide technical instruction and industry-recognized certifications and will include transition services to help participants enroll in Department of Labor (DOL) registered-apprenticeship programs. All programs also include stipends for participants in the program, wraparound services, and a workplace experience that provides them with hands-on exposure to construction job sites.
Organizations selected for grants include:
- Bethel Family Resource Center, Chicago Heights $400,000
- Chicago Women in Trades, Chicago $500,437
- Children First Fund, Chicago $250,000
- Community Assistance Programs, Chicago $493,794
- Community Development Institute, Chicago $500,000
- EDDR Foundation Chicago, Chicago $500,000
- EDDR Foundation Rockford, Rockford $400,000
- HIRE 360, Chicago $550,000
- Hispanic American Construction Industry Association, Chicago $500,000
- IL Foundation of SkillsUSA-VICA, Pekin $500,000
- Lumity, Chicago $170,673
- Macon County, Decatur $499,832
- Metropolitan Family Services, Chicago $500,000
- Quad County Urban League, Aurora $397,978
- Rebuilding Exchange $535,514
- Revolution Workshop, Chicago $400,777
- Safer Foundation, Chicago $500,000
- Sista Girls & Friends, Inc, Decatur $500,000
- South Suburban Community Services, South Holland $436,000
- Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville $240,000
- St. Paul Church of God in Christ Community Ministries, Chicago $250,000
- Tools Up Foundation, Chicago $326,587
- YBLC, Inc, North Chicago $250,000