Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

New Illinois report shows nearly 4% of residents have a gambling problem

Video gaming

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) released the first-of-its-kind statewide assessment of problem gambling in Illinois.

The assessment reports on the prevalence of different types of gambling in the state, the availability of treatment and other services, the prevalence of problem gambling among different groups, and overall attitudes about gambling.

The study found that 68% of adult Illinoisans reported gambling in the past year, with the State lottery being the most popular form.

Statewide, the assessment found:

  • 3.8% of adult Illinoisans -- approximately 383,000 people -- are considered to have a gambling problem
  • An additional 7.7% -- approximately 761,000 people -- are at risk for developing a gambling problem

Over the past two years, over 245 clinicians have been trained to provide gambling disorder treatment services in Illinois.

If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with gambling, contact the State’s Gambling Helpline weknowthefeeling.org.

  • Call: 1-800-GAMBLER
  • Text: "ILGamb" to 53342,
  • Chat here

"It is so important that we have data on the patterns and depth of gambling across the state. I hope this report will be used to advance and expand effective treatment and recovery options for people experiencing problem gambling disorder throughout Illinois,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “For those who do struggle with gambling disorder, they seldom seek help and often hide their behavior from family members.”

