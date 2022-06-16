New Illinois report shows nearly 4% of residents have a gambling problem

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) released the first-of-its-kind statewide assessment of problem gambling in Illinois.
The assessment reports on the prevalence of different types of gambling in the state, the availability of treatment and other services, the prevalence of problem gambling among different groups, and overall attitudes about gambling.
The study found that 68% of adult Illinoisans reported gambling in the past year, with the State lottery being the most popular form.
Statewide, the assessment found:
- 3.8% of adult Illinoisans -- approximately 383,000 people -- are considered to have a gambling problem
- An additional 7.7% -- approximately 761,000 people -- are at risk for developing a gambling problem
Over the past two years, over 245 clinicians have been trained to provide gambling disorder treatment services in Illinois.
If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with gambling, contact the State’s Gambling Helpline weknowthefeeling.org.
"It is so important that we have data on the patterns and depth of gambling across the state. I hope this report will be used to advance and expand effective treatment and recovery options for people experiencing problem gambling disorder throughout Illinois,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “For those who do struggle with gambling disorder, they seldom seek help and often hide their behavior from family members.”