 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Illinois lottery ticket goes digital

  • 0
New digital lottery ticket

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Lottery’s newest draw-based game, Fast Play, now has a modern twist for today’s lottery player - with a feature called Scan-N-Play.

In order to play Scan-N-Play, players buy a physical Fast Play ticket in retail and then scan that ticket via the Illinois Lottery app, where the game will come to life onscreen revealing the prize outcome.

Fast Play® Scan-N-Play brings fast fun to life! Take a chance at bringing home a win today. Find it at your favorite Illinois Lottery retailer. #fastplay #illinoisisfullofwinners

For more information on individual games visit: https://www.illinoislottery.com/games/fpg/hub/game-info#tabs

While more than 20 U.S. lotteries offer a Fast Play game, the Illinois Lottery is the first to bring those games to life for its retail players with a digital reveal.

 “This is a brand new experience for retail players - we’ve transformed a black and white physical ticket into an engaging online play experience,” said Harold Mays, Lottery Director. 

Tags

Recommended for you