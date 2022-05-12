New Illinois lottery ticket goes digital

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Lottery’s newest draw-based game, Fast Play, now has a modern twist for today’s lottery player - with a feature called Scan-N-Play.
In order to play Scan-N-Play, players buy a physical Fast Play ticket in retail and then scan that ticket via the Illinois Lottery app, where the game will come to life onscreen revealing the prize outcome.
While more than 20 U.S. lotteries offer a Fast Play game, the Illinois Lottery is the first to bring those games to life for its retail players with a digital reveal.
“This is a brand new experience for retail players - we’ve transformed a black and white physical ticket into an engaging online play experience,” said Harold Mays, Lottery Director.