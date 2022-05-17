New Illinois laws aim to support rural health care expansion, coordination

(WSIL) -- Two new laws in Illinois are designed to better provide access to health care for rural Illinoisans. Governor Pritzker signed SB3017 and SB1435 Tuesday.
SB3017 amends the Loan Repayment Assistance for Physicians Act to address the shortage of health care providers, particularly obstetrical services, in rural communities.
The amended Loan Repayment Assistance Act expands the definition of a “designated shortage area” to include any Medicaid-accepting health provider and expands the eligibility for loan repayment to more physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and physicians’ assistants.
SB1435 amends the hospital licensing procedures to clear the way for health center mergers and increased health care coordination in rural districts.
This allows any hospital in a county of fewer than 125,000 inhabitants to apply to the Illinois Department of Public Health to conduct operations from multiple locations within contiguous counties under one license.
According to a University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center study, rural populations are typically older and have more health needs than those living in urban areas despite facing transportation and coverage shortages. These disparities are particularly acute for patients using Medicare. Rural residents need accessible health care options without the long delays and financial burden of extended travel.