New Illinois law increases access to healthy food in schools

(WSIL) -- A new law in Illinois aims to increase access to healthy food options in schools across the state.
Under House Bill 4813, food service providers that participate in any of the USDA’s child nutrition programs are exempt from contract bidding requirements.
This legislation encourages school districts to give preference to contracts that promote the health and well-being of students, source local food products, and value the welfare of animals, allowing Illinois school districts to improve the evaluation process for potential food service vendors.
All potential food suppliers are required to submit data to the school district at the time of the bid, to the best of their ability with an annual update during the term of contract if it is awarded.
“Illinois students deserve healthy, sustainable food options at every turn,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Schools are a haven. They are where our state’s children spend most of their time outside of the home—and our schools provide reliable, consistent meals for students, day in and day out. With this legislation, Illinois’ schools will be able to serve nutritious food options without having to jump through unnecessary, bureaucratic hoops.”