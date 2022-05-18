 Skip to main content
New Illinois law bans 'ghost guns' statewide

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- A new Illinois law bans the sale and possession of so-called "ghost guns." Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law Wednesday.

‘Ghost guns’ refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home.

Ghost guns cannot be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer, leaving no record of their ownership.

Already in May of 2022, at least two Illinois teenagers were charged with possession of ghost guns, including one case where a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school. ISP has worked on 28 cases concerning ghost guns in May of 2022 alone. 