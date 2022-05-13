New Illinois law aims to address rise in organized retail thefts

(WSIL) -- A new Illinois law is designed to combat a nationwide rise in coordinated retail thefts. Governor Pritzker signed the legislation Friday.
House Bill 1091, otherwise known as the INFORM Act, enforces the new crime of Organized Retail Theft. Those who violate the crime by knowingly engaging with others in a theft valued at $300 or more would be guilty of a Class 3 felony. Those who engage in retail theft from one or more establishments would be guilty of a Class 2 felony.
This legislation is specifically aimed at a multi-billion-dollar industry carrying out sophisticated theft operations to turn a profit on the resale market. Last December alone, Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force retrieved $1 million worth of stolen goods from storage units.
“Serious criminal activities, including gunrunning and drug trafficking, have been funded using proceeds from the sales of merchandise stolen through organized retail crimes. This is not just a criminal problem – this hurts consumers as well. That is why we need online marketplaces to do their part. Online marketplaces must use their intellectual resources to make sure criminals are not selling stolen products on their sites, which will help us protect consumers,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.
This legislation is effective January 1, 2023.