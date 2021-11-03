New Illinois ID program for those being released from prison

(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a new program to provide individuals with a state ID card upon release from prison.
“The State ID Program for Returning Residents gives people who have served their time in prison a necessary tool as they reenter their communities,” said Secretary White. “A state ID card is essential to transition back into society.”
The program is expected to serve 27 IDOC facilities by April 2022. As of October 2021, 346 state ID cards have been processed. The average daily population at IDOC is 27,323.
“A successful justice system is one that makes sure those who leave it are equipped to make the most of their second chance,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “A job opportunity, a roof over your head, stability – these fundamentals are so much easier to secure with a state ID card in hand. I applaud my incredible wife, First Lady MK Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Secretary of State Jesse White for their work to ensure returning residents have what they need to put their best foot forward.”
To obtain a state ID card, the applicant works with IDOC to gather and maintain vital documents. IDOC photographs the applicant using specific equipment and methods required by the Secretary of State’s office. IDOC then electronically transmits the applicant’s documentation, photo and signature to the Secretary of State’s office using a secure file transfer system mailbox. If all documentation and eligibility requirements are met, the Secretary of State’s office processes the request and sends the state ID to IDOC headquarters for distribution to the corresponding facility. IDOC then gives the state ID card to the individual upon release.
Secretary White’s office and Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) launched a pilot in December 2020 to explore how the program would work across state agencies.
In an effort to streamline the process and utilize existing resources more effectively, the Secretary of State’s office and IDOC launched an expanded pilot in April 2021, which has been rolled out to 18 IDOC facilities to date.
According to state law, there is no charge for a state ID card for a person being released from prison.