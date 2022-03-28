New hot meal service coming to Mayfield, Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Jail and Mercy Chefs are teaming together to help “Feed Graves County”.
Starting March 31, 2022, Mercy Chefs will provide 100 hot meals to be distributed to Mayfield/Graves County residents.
If you are needing a hot evening meal, go to the main entrance of the Graves County Fairgrounds. Starting at 6:00 pm 100 meals will be handed out on a first come first serve basis. Meals will be provided Monday thru Friday only.
Mercy Chefs has pledged to assist in feeding the people in need of further assistance. Mercy Chefs will send to the Graves County RC Center enough food for 100 hot meals, it will then be placed in to go containers at the RC Center. Inmates and Deputies will then take the loaded trays to the Graves County Fairgrounds for distribution. Residents will not have to get out of their cars to receive the hot meals.
Serving time will be from 6:00pm till 7:00pm or until all meals have been served. The number meals provided shall depend on how many meals the group sees a need for.
They are starting with 100 and if the need is warranted, they will prepare more trays.
Mercy Chefs has already prepared many thousands of meals for Mayfield/Graves County residents since the December 10th tornado.