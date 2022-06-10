New hope as families move into new homes in Mayfield, Ky

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Three families in Mayfield have brand new homes, thanks to Homes and Hope Kentucky, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Mennonite Disaster Services.
Homes and Hope Kentucky says their mission is to provide long-term relief to the people of Mayfield. On Friday, June 10th, exactly six months after an EF4 tornado hit Mayfield, they gave three families brand new homes.
Those recipients include Barbara and William Patterson, Amy Russell, Francisco Rios and their families.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear toured each home. Mennonite Disaster Services says they're all rated for winds that would be similar to an EF4 tornado. Amish woodworkers will donate wooden bedframes and side tables for up to 50 homes.
The governor also announced $15 million from the Western Kentucky Relief Fund for Mayfield Electric and Water Services. He says more than $90 million has been raised by collective fundraising efforts for relief in Mayfield and Western Kentucky.
The Patterson family says they lost the home they had lived in for 37 years in the December 10th tornado. Now their new home stands at their same address. It has three bedrooms, which the Pattersons say will be great for their grandchildren and guests.