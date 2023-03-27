 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast at Murphysboro and minor flooding is
forecast at Plumfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New healing and sensory garden coming to Sikeston park

SIKESTON, MO -- A new addition is coming to a public park in Downtown Sikeston to help with those struggling with mental health.

A healing and sensory garden will be coming to Malone Park in Sikeston, scheduled to be constructed by the Fall of 2023.

The Bootheel Regional Board of Realtors (BRBR) were approved for a $5,000 Placemaking grant to bring in the new garden. This project is a partnership between BRBR and the Historic Downtown Sikeston Garden Club.

This park is intended for people to sit and reflect in a garden setting with ornamental trees, wisteria plants, dwarf grass, and healing properties such as lavender, rosemary and sage.

The City of Sikeston said healing and sensory gardens like these have benefitted people who are struggling mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Also reducing stress, anxiety, sadness, along with other negativity.

The space could also be utilized for photos, wedding, and other events.

