New healing and sensory garden coming to Sikeston park

SIKESTON, MO -- A new addition is coming to a public park in Downtown Sikeston to help with those struggling with mental health.
A healing and sensory garden will be coming to Malone Park in Sikeston, scheduled to be constructed by the Fall of 2023.
The Bootheel Regional Board of Realtors (BRBR) were approved for a $5,000 Placemaking grant to bring in the new garden. This project is a partnership between BRBR and the Historic Downtown Sikeston Garden Club.
This park is intended for people to sit and reflect in a garden setting with ornamental trees, wisteria plants, dwarf grass, and healing properties such as lavender, rosemary and sage.
The City of Sikeston said healing and sensory gardens like these have benefitted people who are struggling mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Also reducing stress, anxiety, sadness, along with other negativity.
The space could also be utilized for photos, wedding, and other events.