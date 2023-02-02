New Haven American Legion catches fire

NEW HAVEN, IL (WSIL) -- The American Legion building in New Haven is a total loss after a fire erupted Thursday morning.
A representative from the New Haven City Hall tells us the building is a total loss due to the damage from the flames.
It happened around 6 a.m. Multiple fire departments from the area assisted in fighting the fire.
A Shawneetown Fire Department member said the flames were going through the roof.
We will have more information on this as it becomes available.
