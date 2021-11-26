New gun and archery business opens in Benton

(WSIL) -- A new hunting and fishing store officially opened for business Friday in Franklin County just in time for small business Saturday.
The owners of Benton Guns and Archery re-furbished their store-front near the Square over the past year.
They specialize in guns, archery, ammo and fishing supplies.
Owners say they've held several "soft" openings to prepare for this weekend.
"The last couple months we've been here Fridays and Saturdays and have done pretty good with not putting the word out too much that we're here; so far so good so hopefully this will bring more people through the door. / We've definitely got a lot of Christmas items and things that would make great Christmas gifts, socking stuffers." said owner, Jennifer Dingess.
The store says more stock is arriving daily and as hunting season winds down they will increase their fishing supplies.