New gas station to open in Williamson Co. by end of May

COLP, IL (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Village of Colp is about to have its first gas station in decades.
Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel expects to complete the installation of three new gas pumps next week, as crews put the final touches on the renovated liquor store.
This is their second location, a project in the works for more than a year, after complications with supply chain causing several delays.
Located on the corner of Herrin Road and Colp Road, owners tell News 3 they are "very excited" about their new location. They plan to host a Memorial Day Opening Celebration.