New food pantry opens in Cairo

(WSIL) -- Arrowleaf has a new food pantry in Cairo.
They hosted an open house Monday to celebrate the facility's start.
This comes after City Officials say, Cairo is a "food desert" with no grocery store or fresh produce market.
The new food pantry partnered with Tri-State Food Bank which provides a portion of the product.
Food and money is also donated from local churches and organizations.
Arrowleaf says the new Pantry is part of its mission to help families reach their full potential.
"We focus on making sure we have all the food groups available to families. Sometimes when people access food pantries, it's not the most healthy food. And a lot of is boxed and in cans. What you see here today is a lot of fresh fruits, vegetables, different protein items and things they might not be able to access at other food pantries. And we wanna make sure that's part of their experience. They're coming here to shop." said Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb.
The Pantry is located at 1401 Washington Avenue in Cairo.
It's open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
The Pantry serves primarily Alexander and Pulaski Counties but anyone from the southern seven Illinois counties can seek assistance.