New FOID Card changes take effect in 2022

(WSIL) -- You can expect several changes to the FOID Card Program January 1, 2022. That's according to The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau.
New FOID cards or existing cards will be printed without expiration dates.
When a new card is issued, cardholders will also be issued a combined FOID and Conceal Carry License.
One safety education officer says this helps expedite the process and eliminates the amount of renewals.
"State police has struggled with lag time and processing FOID renewals, new applications. Same for concealed carry holders. We have worked tirelessly on trying to streamline all those processes and make them more efficient," said Josh Robinson, Illinois State Police Public Information/Safety Education Office.
The public can also ask questions in person at District 13 Headquarters in Du Quoin.
