New fitness center prepares to welcome guests at a business shower hosted by the BCCSI

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois will be hosting its first Business Shower, featuring a new fitness facility in November.
Instead of the usual ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating a new business, the chamber plans to hold a series of business showers. The first event will be for The TRAP Training Facility in Carbondale. The owners of this new gym are Johnathan Battle and Alyssa Sturgeon.
You can tour the facility and meet the owners Saturday, November 6 at noon at 815 South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale. For more information about the event call, (618) 525-2676 or look for The Trap Training Facility and the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois on Facebook. Battle and Sturgeon also plan to host the Carbondale Candy Walk Saturday, October 30, from 12-2p. You can stop by the Old Train Depot for your map of all the businesses that are participating. Click here to learn more.