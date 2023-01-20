New fire truck in Sikeston could help with ISO score

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- A new fire truck for Sikeston could help the city's ISO score which may result in better insurance rates for residents.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety put into service on Monday a Tower 1, 2002 E-One 95-foot fire truck which helps fire crews reach the tops of all the buildings in their community.
This tower truck replaces a 2001 ladder fire truck that was involved in an accident and totaled by insurance.
The city received $100,017.50 from the insurance settlement which was used towards funding for the tower truck.
Sikeston City Council members approved $185,000 from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus for purchase of the tower truck back in May of 2022.
Since the tower truck is able to reach higher elevations to help combat potential fires, this could help with the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating for the community.