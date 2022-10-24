New fine dining coming to renovated downtown Sikeston building

SIKESTON, MO - Lots of work is going on in downtown Sikeston as renovations continue on the historic Stallcup building, and now residents know what they can look forward to filling the space.
Carson's Restaurant and Catering by Chef Adam Glenn announced on social media that they will be the new residents of the building, which sits on the corners of Front and New Madrid Streets.
“It’s a beautiful building and what they’re doing here is just beyond my dreams," Chef Adam Glenn said. "My kids are playing in that playground right there, I can see them now, and there’s just a need for something like this in Sikeston, I believe.”
Adam Glenn is a Charleston native. Carole Glenn is originally from Sikeston. Together, their shared roots made the location really special for the.
“It’s really unique to Sikeston," Carson's owner Carole Glenn said. "And I grew up just a couple miles from this location so I have a lot of memories of this downtown so it really brings it full circle”
Carson's Restaurant is a fine dining experience, featuring hand craft dishes from Glenn himself. His focus is on food from scratch and he plans to get all of his fresh ingredients from local sources, like markets and farmers.
He also wants to incorporate other local businesses for things like stocking the bar.
Most importantly for Glenn, everything is fresh.
“There’s not a lot of places that have scratch cooking anymore," Glenn said. "There’s a lot of frozen things and we just don’t do that. And we use local ingredients.”
Plus, the 8,000 square foot building is giving Sikeston an event space. The renovations, being done by a local Sikeston investor, are adding balconies to the upper level of the building. Inside, there will be a restaurant and bar on the first level, along with a banquet room and private dining areas. On the second level, a large ballroom for big events.
“A lot of event spaces don’t offer that on site food like we have," Carole Glenn said. "The food will be fresher, prepared right on site then brought to the patrons and tables immediately.”
It’s something that the town does not have, and both Adam and Carole are excited to keep close to their own roots.
The project was a long time coming. The investor was waiting on steel beams to come in to reinforce the building. Now that that part is done, work is moving fast. They're hoping for a December opening date and plan on keeping people up to date on social media every step of the way.
“I think they’re going to be blown away by the mixture of history and modern amenities that will just make it very unique and comfortable," Adam Glenn said.