New digital series called "Saluki Sleuths" takes the public on an exciting adventure around campus

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The SIU Alumni Association started a new digital series that will take you on an adventure called Saluki Sleuths.
You can join the SIU Alumni Association and University Museum as they dive into the stories behind unique artifacts and more on SIU's campus with Saluki Sleuths.
The first episode aired on March 31, 2022, and it was all about the cannon that once adorned the Old Main Quad. The next will air in May. To see the first episode click here.
Alumni Association Executive Director Jeff Gleim and Public Information & Marketing Associate Anna Twomey stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.
The link here will take you to the Alumni Association's webpage or you can keep up via Facebook here.