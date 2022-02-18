New digital learning center opens in Cairo

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center has opened a new digital learning center.
It's located at 815 Commercial Avenue in Cairo.
All of the equipment was donated by the Cairo School District. It offers multiple computers and learning opportunities for adults and students.
Copies and fax services are available and it's all free.
The owner says users can also create art with different programs.
"We are very, very excited about the opportunity. In this region, you have like a blank canvas, and you can paint whatever picture you want if you have the desire and passion to see the entire community enriched," said owner Harold S. Jones.
The digital arts center will open in March and will be open on Saturday's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and three days during the school week.