New details released in I-57 multi-vehicle pile-up; Victims identified

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol released new details in the multiple crashes that left 5 people dead in southeast Missouri last week.
INITIAL CRASH
The initial crash happened on Interstate 57 around 8 a.m. near the 13.4 mile-marker in Charleston, Missouri.
According to a MSHP preliminary report, a SEMI tractor-trailer driver from Memphis was rear-ended by a SEMI tractor-trailer driver from Laredo, Texas, which caused a chain reaction crash of 15 other vehicles in the southbound lanes.
A semi driver from Laredo, Mexico was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and another semi driver from Arkansas was taken to Southeast Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Aeian Baird of Carterville and Orlando Matthews of Cairo both received minor injuries in the chain reaction crash. They were taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston for treatment.
That crash included 11 semis, one box truck, two pick-up trucks, two SUVs and one car.
Click here for the crash report.
SECOND CRASH
At the same time Thursday, another crash occurred in the northbound lanes. Three vehicles were involved in the crash that was caused by the pile-up in the southbound lanes.
One of the drivers involved in the northbound accident, 45-year-old Jose Hernandez of Houston, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.
50-year-old Terry Wheetley of Poplar Bluff suffered serious injuries and was flown to Barnes Jewish in St. Louis. Two others sustained minor injuries from the accident and were transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.
Click here for the second crash report.
THIRD CRASH
According to the last report from MSHP, the first crash led to the largest crash that occurred at the 13.6 mile-marker of I-57, involving 13 vehicles.
MSHP says the driver of a Volvo struck the back of another Volvo, causing a chain reaction of crashes. 5 semis, 2 pick-ups, 1 car and 5 other unknown vehicle models were involved.
4 people were killed in the crash:
- Joshua Wiggins, 30, Candler, North Carolina (driver)
- William Ryan, 75, Pevely, Missouri (driver)
- Jesse Jimenez, 51, Houston, Texas (driver)
- Raina Jamerson, 22, Kenosha, Wisconsin (passenger)
Six others suffered serious injuries and two received minor injuries. They were all transported to medical centers for treatment.
Multiple agencies are still investigating the crashes and some say fog may have been a major factor.
Click here for the crash report.