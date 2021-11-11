New database highlights WWI monuments across Illinois

(WSIL) -- In honor of Veterans Day, Landmarks Illinois has published its new online database of historic World War I monuments and memorials in Illinois.
The Landmarks Illinois WWI Monuments of Illinois Database currently contains information on 311 monuments and memorials such as doughboy statues, plaques, sculptures and public spaces dedicated to honoring those who served in the Great War. Monuments included in the database are located in 158 different Illinois communities.
The list includes several monuments in southern Illinois:
- Williamson Co. WWI Memorial, Marion
- Veterans Memorial Plaza, Carbondale
- Franklin Co. Field Gun, Benton
- Pope Co. Veterans Memorial, Golconda
- Spirit of the American Doughboy, Herrin
- Lest We Forget Monument, West Frankfort
- Lest We Forget War Monument, Johnston City
- Mound City National Cemetery, Mound City
- Pinckneyville Veterans Memorial, Pinckneyville
- Anna WWI Memorial, Anna
- Keyes Park Veterans Memorial, Du Quoin
“We are proud to bring attention to the monuments that honor our fellow Illinoisans who fought or served in the First World War,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “Many of these memorials are now 100 years old or more. These historical markers, and those they honor, deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”
If you know of a monument or marker in your community that is not already in the database, or if you have additional information on, or photos of, an existing monument in the database, please contact Landmarks Illinois Director of Reinvestment Suzanne Germann at sgermann@landmarks.org.
Explore the Landmarks Illinois WWI Monuments of Illinois Database here.