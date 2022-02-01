 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

New city hall opens in Cape Girardeau

(WSIL) -- A big day for folks in Cape Girardeau.

More than 100 people showed up for the ribbon cutting on a new city hall that was more than a decade of planning went into the project.

It took 2 and a half years to build. The location used to be home to the old courthouse and Carnegie Library.

The city was able to use portions of those historical buildings while adding millions in new construction.

It's a welcome sight for city employees who were previously working in a building with no heat or air conditioning.

"If it was hot outside, it was hot inside. If it was cold outside, it was cold inside. Cockroaches is another thing I mentioned. Had flooding in the basement had all sorts of people lost in the halls because the halls were closed off from the offices. So yeah, a lot of things that are greatly improved now." said Scott Meyer, Former Cape Girardeau City Manager.

Officials are hoping to use the new building to bring more people and businesses to Cape Girardeau.