New city hall opens in Cape Girardeau

(WSIL) -- A big day for folks in Cape Girardeau.
More than 100 people showed up for the ribbon cutting on a new city hall that was more than a decade of planning went into the project.
It took 2 and a half years to build. The location used to be home to the old courthouse and Carnegie Library.
The city was able to use portions of those historical buildings while adding millions in new construction.
It's a welcome sight for city employees who were previously working in a building with no heat or air conditioning.
"If it was hot outside, it was hot inside. If it was cold outside, it was cold inside. Cockroaches is another thing I mentioned. Had flooding in the basement had all sorts of people lost in the halls because the halls were closed off from the offices. So yeah, a lot of things that are greatly improved now." said Scott Meyer, Former Cape Girardeau City Manager.
Officials are hoping to use the new building to bring more people and businesses to Cape Girardeau.