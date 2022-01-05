You have permission to edit this article.
New charges filed against suspect accused of fatally shooting Wayne Co. deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Ray Tate, Wayne County suspect

(WSIL) -- New charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting and killing a Wayne County sheriff's deputy.

Officials in St. Charles County, Missouri, filed 14 new charges against 40-year-old Ray Tate in connection to a string of incidents that took place on Dec. 29.

The 14 new charges filed against Tate include kidnapping, vehicle hijacking, robbery and more. 

ray tate charges

"Today, we filed 14 counts against Ray Tate, who many of you know, was charged in the murder of an Illinois sheriff's deputy late last week," said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar. "Our county became involved in the matter and we subsequently charged him just today."

Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on Interstate 64. Authorities believe that Tate held a semi-truck driver at gunpoint and made his way to Missouri, where he carjacked another individual before returning to Illinois where a hostage situation ensued at a home in Clinton County's Carlyle.

After Tate was taken into custody in Carlyle and booked into the Clinton County Jail, he was charged with Murder out of Wayne County in connection to the shooting death of Deputy Riley. He's expected to face additional charges out of Clinton County.

Tate will make a video court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Tags

