New businesses move into downtown Cape location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Three new businesses will be open this weekend with one on the way as new development continues in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Thursday was the first day of operation for both Speck Woodfire Pizza and Brickwood Boutique. Omakase Sushi is getting geared up for a soft opening this weekend.
The businesses are all moved into Scout Hall on Broadway. The project was a vision of the Rust Family, who set it in motion to get the building underway.
“There is so much momentum in our downtown so it's so awesome to see entrepreneurs leveraging that momentum and choosing to locate their businesses in our downtown," Old Town Cape Executive Director Liz Haynes said. "We're one of the largest Main Street communities in the entire country.
"The Broadway Corridor really is an entry into our downtown and is where, it brings folks all the way down the river ... and then patronize our local businesses as well. The Broadway corridor is integral in our downtown community."
It will have a total of four businesses on the main level, with apartments on the upper level and a brand new concert venue on the lowest level of the building. There will also be a courtyard around the back of all the businesses.
"Even despite the challenges that the pandemic brought these last couple years, downtown Cape is thriving," Haynes said. "There is a lot of things happening. Fortunately, we have a very generous and focused community on downtown revitalization. There really is a understanding of the correlation, that the health of an entire community is really dependent on the downtown community."
For Kenny's Flippin' Burgers, it offered a perfect opportunity to move into Cape Girardeau and expand business.
“We always wanted to come to Cape," owner Casey Stuart said. Kenny's Flippin Burgers has a food truck and another location. "We love the downtown vibe, we love the other businesses down here, we love the business owners. We always wanted to be a part of the building and the history of Cape and that was always the end goal. It has a really cool vibe and we always wanted to be a part of it. “
They are right next to Omakase Sushi.
If you continue through the building you run into Brickwood Boutique. Christen Edmonds, a Cape Girardeau native, was located in another building but saw the chance for a bigger storefront and better exposure.
“When I heard about what Scout Hall was going to be with the venues and the restaurants, I thought it was an awesome opportunity just to be in this type of environment," Edmonds said. "Especially with a new development that’s opening up in town in Cape "
She's hoping to work with the other owners and host events and bring a string of regulars through the street.
On the edge of the building is Speck Woodfire Pizza. They also have another restaurant, but the new restaurant has a large outdoor seating option along with the prime location in downtown.
“More business that can draw more people in, more families, is good for the community," Kenny's Flippin' Burgers owner Casey Stuart said. "And I think that’s what we’re all here for and what our end goal is.“