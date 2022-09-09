New business opens in Herrin

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Another new business is calling southern Illinois home.
5T's Custom Creations is now open at 111 Cherry Street in Herrin.
The business specialized in custom engraving, personalized gifts including tumblers and door hangers, trophies and more.
The owners took over the former Egypt Trophy and Awards business.
Owners Terra and Jason Taylor say they wanted to keep the old business alive, while bringing new personalized products to their local community.
"There's not a lot of personalized locations so we are excited to be able to offer that service. So you can get something personalized that is local and not having to come from all over the world," said Terra Taylor.
The business will hold a grand opening Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m.
There will be coffee, cake, discounts, raffle prizes and the first 50 customers will receive a gift bag.
Click here for more details.