New business offers convenience and tasty treats

  • Updated
Darnell's Snack Shack

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- You can grab a few groceries and a bite to eat at a new store in Franklin County. 

Darnell's Snack Shack held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday. 

The convenience store offers a full breakfast and lunch menu, as well as a wide selection of products. 

The owners say there's not really a business like it in the area and say local community members gave them the idea to build. 

"They take care of, they've been wonderful. They said, if you build here, we'll support it. And they have, and they've done amazing. We're very proud. They get to come in. It's small. We don't have a lot of seating, we have maybe 20 seats. But there's plenty of room, the traffic flow goes really well. There's plenty of seating. Come on in, we enjoy any company we can get!" said Owner Lisa Darnell.

Darnell says they have plans to one day expand their selection. 

The business is located just off Thompsonville Road and they are open until 7 p.m.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

