New bill would allow defense attorneys to carry guns on Kentucky court room floor

KENTUCKY (WSIL)---A new bill would allow more guns in Kentucky courtrooms.
It says defense attorneys would be allowed to carry guns inside the courtroom.
Prosecutors, judges and deputies are already allowed to carry in courtrooms.
The Commonwealth Attorney's Office thinks this new bill could create some dangerous situations.
"Putting more guns in the hands of people who don't have that training and are maybe closer to proximity with people who are charged with sometimes serious crimes, I can't see how it would lead to anything but an increased security risk," said First Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, James Mills.
The Fraternal Order of Police, the Kentucky Sheriff's Association and the Circuit Judge's Association oppose the bill.
Many against the bill are asking Governor Andy Beshear to veto it.