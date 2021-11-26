New bill could give tax breaks to Illinois small businesses that give benefits to employees

ILLINOIS (WREX) — A new bill could mean tax breaks for small businesses if they provide benefits to their employees.
State Representative Dave Vella introduced the bill to try and address the working shortage for the hospitality industry.
If passed, the bill would help offset the costs of businesses providing vision, dental, life insurance and short term disability coverage with tax credits.
Vella said in a press release that the bill would lift a burden of staffing and benefits, giving a vital part of local economies a boost.
“It is essential that we are addressing the issues that our small businesses and workers are facing,” said Vella. “With how critical these businesses are to our local economy, we ensure that we are doing everything in our power to help them keep their doors open.”
News 3 will continue covering the bill as it passes through Springfield.