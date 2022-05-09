New ambulances added to Jackson Co. Ambulance Service fleet as need for EMTs continues

CARBONDALE (WSIL)----The Jackson County ambulance service finally has some much needed additions, two new ambulances.
"So we ordered them more than a year ago, but due to the pandemic, and the supply chain issues, and the shortages at the factory, it took us a long time to get them," said Kenton Schafer, the Ambulance Service Director.
Schafer also said the additions to the fleet will help with responses to calls.
"It makes our response more reliable. The four wheel drive, we have some pretty rural area in Jackson County that we cover. We need something that would work in the urban area and the rural area, so this works out for us," said Schafer.
What's also special about the patient compartments is the employees helped with the design.
"So we were excited to have that addition to our fleet. It makes it much easier for our employees that rotate from one station to the next. The supplies are all in the same cabinet. They know where everything is so they don't have to search around and get used to a different ambulance at a different station," said Schafer.
Despite new equipment, this ambulance service, like many across the country, is still dealing with employee shortages.
"Still short staffed. It's hard to find EMTs and paramedics. We try every day. We take applications every day," Schafer added.
But the hope is the new equipment will draw more potential employees in.
"We hope that that improves in the very near future," said Schafer.