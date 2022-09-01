Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl scheduled for second weekend in September

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Leave the stress of the work and school week behind and recharge your batteries in the great outdoors at the annual Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, from 1-6pm.
Come meet the world’s cutest farm animals, including alpacas, goats, and chickens, sample local food, wine, and products, and see how the food you buy is grown and harvested, all while supporting our local food economy!
Participating farms include Echo Valley Farm, Jackson County Extension Demonstration Gardens, Angie’s Farm, La Colina Linda, Mulberry Hill Farm,Wichmann Vineyard,Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch,Bison Bluff Farms, Red Hen Garden, Union County Food Pantry Garden, Bloom Ridge Farm, Countrysprout Organics, Flyway Family Farm, Meadows Bluff Farm, and Back Achers Farm.
Sponsors include Carbondale Tourism,Banterra Bank ,AES Solar,Southern Illinoisan,Daily Egyptian, and the City of Carbondale.
Presented annually by the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery and Food Works, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization facilitating the development of a regional food economy in Southern Illinois, this family-friendly event brings people together to visit local southern Illinois farms, learn the history of each participating farm, and see how high-quality, locally-grown, and locally-sourced products move from farm to market.
TheNeighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl is a self-guided tour, allowing attendees to visit participating farms at their own pace for only $20 per carload. Car passes must be purchased in person at the Neighborhood Co-op at 1815 West Main in Carbondale and are available through September 11. All proceeds will benefit Food Works.
Activities will include guided tours exploring organic processes, sustainable farming practices, alternative energy, and more. The farms feature alpacas, sheep, goats, cattle, pigs, chickens, fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Children’s activities will include feeding farm animals, scavenger hunts, coloring and drawing pages, and plenty of opportunities for play. Many farms will have items to sample and/or purchase.
For more details, visit neighborhood.coop/2022farmcrawl or call the Co-op at 618-529-3533.