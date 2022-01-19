Need to leave work or home? Where to check road conditions

(WSIL) -- The region is seeing some slick conditions as temperatures drop and precipitation falls.
IDOT has launched a new version of their Getting Around Illinois map, which they hope will be more reliable this winter.
Instead of continuing to display conditions by county, the revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state.
Additionally, conditions on interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.
Click here to view the map.
If you are in Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet will be updating their website and maps with the latest travel information and weather alerts.
Click here to view the travel map.
Over in Missouri, Missouri DOT's website is continually updating with roads that are covered, partly covered and mostly clear.
They also give an explanation on which roads are top priority for clearing.
For more information and their current conditions, click here.