 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light wintry mix this afternoon and early evening with icy
roads possible...

A cold front is moving through the Quad State today, which will
result in a precipitation change from rain to snow. Hazardous
travel conditions are likely as wintry precipitation is falling,
continuing after dark with potential freezing of roads. Use
caution, as hazardous road conditions can be difficult to see,
especially after dark.

Near the I-64 corridor, the change to snow will be in the early
afternoon, with snow exiting the area in the early evening. Snow
accumulations will generally be less than half an inch. Roads
could become slippery as snow is falling and some icing of road
surfaces is possible after dark as temperatures continue to fall.

For Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, the switch to snow
will occur during the afternoon, with the possibility of an hour
of sleet or freezing rain during the transition. Snow exits the
area late in the evening. Snow accumulations up to an inch are
possible. Plan on slippery road conditions, with freezing of
residual moisture causing icing of roads after dark as
temperatures continue to fall.

Need to leave work or home? Where to check road conditions

  • 0
WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS, ROADS,
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The region is seeing some slick conditions as temperatures drop and precipitation falls. 

IDOT has launched a new version of their Getting Around Illinois map, which they hope will be more reliable this winter. 

Instead of continuing to display conditions by county, the revamped map will show how weather events are impacting roads under the jurisdictions of the more than 120 snow-and-ice team sections that work out of IDOT facilities throughout the state. 

Additionally, conditions on  interstates and U.S. routes, which carry the most traffic in Illinois, will be given priority reporting status and appear more boldly on the map.

Click here to view the map. 

If you are in Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet will be updating their website and maps with the latest travel information and weather alerts. 

Click here to view the travel map. 

Over in Missouri, Missouri DOT's website is continually updating with roads that are covered, partly covered and mostly clear. 

They also give an explanation on which roads are top priority for clearing.

For more information and their current conditions, click here. 

Tags

Recommended for you