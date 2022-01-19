Need to leave work or home? Where to check road conditions

Weather Alert

...Light wintry mix this afternoon and early evening with icy roads possible... A cold front is moving through the Quad State today, which will result in a precipitation change from rain to snow. Hazardous travel conditions are likely as wintry precipitation is falling, continuing after dark with potential freezing of roads. Use caution, as hazardous road conditions can be difficult to see, especially after dark. Near the I-64 corridor, the change to snow will be in the early afternoon, with snow exiting the area in the early evening. Snow accumulations will generally be less than half an inch. Roads could become slippery as snow is falling and some icing of road surfaces is possible after dark as temperatures continue to fall. For Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, the switch to snow will occur during the afternoon, with the possibility of an hour of sleet or freezing rain during the transition. Snow exits the area late in the evening. Snow accumulations up to an inch are possible. Plan on slippery road conditions, with freezing of residual moisture causing icing of roads after dark as temperatures continue to fall.