Near record temperatures expected Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) — It was a soggy start to the day but we have more sunshine on the way.
Clouds and leftover showers will continue to move out leaving us with quiet conditions. Overnight temperatures will be mild, dipping into the low 40s.
Thursday will be a great day to get outside. Well above normal temperatures and sunshine will continue a very warm start to December. Afternoon highs will climb up near records, close to 70 degrees.
A cool down and the chance rain will return by the weekend. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how that could impact weekend events, tonight on News 3.