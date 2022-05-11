Near record temperatures continue into Thursday, a cool down returns this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Afternoon high temperatures broke records and heat indices were in the triple digits for many. Hopefully you were able to stay cool.
The heat and humidity will continue this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will stay above average, only dipping down near 70 degrees.
Thursday will bring a slight downtick in temperatures and humidity levels, but mostly in our eastern counties. It will still be unseasonably hot, just a smidge more bearable. Afternoon highs will climb above average again, into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.
Our upper level ridge will begin to break down by the end of the week. As it does temperatures will cool down and storm chances will return to the forecast.