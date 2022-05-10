Near record high temperatures through midweek, stay cool

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a hot and humid afternoon, with heat index values climbing into the mid 90s. Aside from the heat, it'll be a breezy and dry evening. Mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with warm low temperatures. Overnight lows will only dip down near 70 degrees.
Wednesday will bring a small chance for an isolated shower during the morning hours, but most will stay dry. It will also be the hottest day of the week. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. There is a good chance that many areas break previous records.
The heat will stick with us through much of the week. Our summer-like pattern begins to break down by the weekend, bringing back storm chances and cooler temperatures.