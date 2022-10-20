 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Native American culture comes to Cedarhurst

  • Updated
  • 0
Larry Yazzie performs Native American dance for children at Cedarhurst

MT VERNON (WSIL) - Hundreds of local school children got a lesson on Native American culture and dancing at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts on Wednesday.

The performance is part of Cedarhurst's Performing Art Series. Larry Yazzie is the CEO and Founder of Native Pride Productions and gave kids a lesson on his colorful regalia, as well as dance performances of "The Eagle Dance" and the "War Dance."

Jennifer Sarver is the Director of Education at Cedarhurst, and she said, they love to provide opportunities for children to learn about other cultures.

"So, throughout the year we have different theatrical productions, music productions," said Sarvers. "It's really just a way of allowing kids to experience the performing arts in our community."

Native Pride Productions is one of several Performing Arts Series performances at Cedarhurst throughout the year. To find out more or make a reservation for your class or school, you can get more information at the Cedarhurst website: Cedarhurst.org

If you have something you'd like me to look into or a story idea, please send me an email at: rgartner@wsiltv.com