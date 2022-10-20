Native American culture comes to Cedarhurst

MT VERNON (WSIL) - Hundreds of local school children got a lesson on Native American culture and dancing at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts on Wednesday.
The performance is part of Cedarhurst's Performing Art Series. Larry Yazzie is the CEO and Founder of Native Pride Productions and gave kids a lesson on his colorful regalia, as well as dance performances of "The Eagle Dance" and the "War Dance."
Jennifer Sarver is the Director of Education at Cedarhurst, and she said, they love to provide opportunities for children to learn about other cultures.
"So, throughout the year we have different theatrical productions, music productions," said Sarvers. "It's really just a way of allowing kids to experience the performing arts in our community."
Native Pride Productions is one of several Performing Arts Series performances at Cedarhurst throughout the year. To find out more or make a reservation for your class or school, you can get more information at the Cedarhurst website: Cedarhurst.org