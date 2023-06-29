Woman accused of killing her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief is sued by his estate

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Woman accused of killing her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief is sued by his estate

  • 0

(CNN) — Kouri Richins, the Utah widow accused of killing her husband with a fentanyl overdose and then writing a children’s book about grief, is being sued by her late husband’s estate, new court filings show.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Eric Richins’ living trust and estate on Tuesday, accusing Kouri of theft, wrongful death, misappropriation and fraud, among other crimes, and asks for over $13 million in damages, spelled out in 18 different claims.

Kouri is facing murder and drug charges, accused of poisoning Eric with an overdose of fentanyl given to him in a drink the night he died. She has not yet entered a plea in the case and remains in custody.

Earlier this month, Kouri sued Eric’s estate to obtain proceeds from his business and their family home, according to court filings.

Richins “misappropriates Eric’s likeness and identity” in the children’s book on grief she authored in the wake of her husband’s death, the lawsuit against Kouri says, and has shared no proceeds from its sales with the estate.

The estate claims Richins stole money from her husband’s masonry company in an effort to stanch debts from her real estate business, KRR, according to the new filing. Outlined in several aspects of the lawsuit are details about Kouri allegedly taking money from Eric’s business that was earmarked for taxes, fraudulently opening a secret $250,000 loan, and charging tens of thousands of dollars on her husband’s credit card.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that over several years, Kouri obtained several secret insurance policies on Eric’s life, totaling $1.5 million in coverage and naming herself as the sole beneficiary.

CNN has reached out to Kouri Richins’ attorney for comment.

Eric, 39, was found dead at the foot of the couple’s bed in March 2022. An autopsy and toxicology report showed he had about five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system, according to a medical examiner.

Richins told investigators at the time that she brought her husband a Moscow Mule cocktail in the bedroom of their Kamas, Utah, home, then left to sleep with their son in his room and returned around 3 a.m. to find her husband lying on the floor cold to the touch.

Around a year to the day after her husband died, Richins published a children’s book, “Are You With Me?” about navigating grief after the loss of a loved one.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Camila Bernal, Mitchell McCluskey and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.