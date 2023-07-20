What we know about the women known as the ‘Gilgo Four’

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hardin, east central Union, Pope, northern Johnson, southeastern Williamson, southern Saline, southern Gallatin and Union Counties through 1245 AM CDT... At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Shawneetown to Goreville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Shawneetown around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Morganfield, Breckinridge Center and Dixon Springs. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 4 and 15. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 37 and 40. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH