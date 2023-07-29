‘We’ve made a mistake’: Frisco police mistakenly pull over family headed to a basketball tournament with guns drawn

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Jefferson County in south central Illinois...
Northeastern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Eastern Franklin County in south central Illinois...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 614 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Bluford to 7 miles north of Thompsonville to
near Pittsburg, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marion, Bluford, Pittsburg, Thompsonville, Belle Rive and Hanaford.

This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 84 and
90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Union County in southern Illinois...
Pulaski County in southern Illinois...
Northwestern Massac County in southern Illinois...
Northern Pope County in southern Illinois...
Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Southeastern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Southwestern Saline County in southern Illinois...
Alexander County in southern Illinois...
Northeastern Scott County in southeastern Missouri...
Southeastern Cape Girardeau County in southeastern Missouri...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 600 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Creal Springs to near Dongola to near Cape
Girardeau, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Cape Girardeau, Marion, Jackson, Scott City, Anna, Jonesboro,
Vienna, Goreville, Dongola, Tamms, Kelso, Creal Springs, Karnak,
Gordonville, Lake Of Egypt Area, Cape Girardeau Airport, Horseshoe
Lake Conservation Area, New Columbia, Dixon Springs and Olive
Branch.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 25.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 9 and 48.
Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 88 and 101.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS
HENDERSON             LIVINGSTON            MCCRACKEN
MCLEAN                UNION                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        PERRY
SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CAIRO, CALHOUN,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN,
EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MARION, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY,
MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH,
PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT,
WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Union County in southern Illinois...
Northwestern Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Southern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Southeastern Jackson County in southern Illinois...
Northeastern Cape Girardeau County in southeastern Missouri...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 540 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Carterville to 6 miles north of Trail Of Tears State
Park, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Carbondale, Marion, Carterville, Anna, Jonesboro, Crainville,
Cambria, Cobden, Energy, Goreville, Dongola, Creal Springs, Lake Of
Egypt Area, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Alto Pass, Williamson County
Regional Airport and Buncombe.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 8.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 24 and 54.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay
away from windows!
&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

‘We’ve made a mistake’: Frisco police mistakenly pull over family headed to a basketball tournament with guns drawn

(CNN) — The Frisco, Texas, police chief issued an apology on Friday after a family from Little Rock, Arkansas, who were headed to a basketball tournament in Grapevine, was mistakenly pulled over in a “high-risk stop,” after a Frisco officer ran the car’s plates as being from Arizona, instead of Arkansas, leading police to believe it was stolen, according to body camera video and information released by police.

On July 23, a Frisco police officer saw a black Dodge Charger with an out-of-state license plate leave a hotel and ran a check of the vehicle’s license plate. According to a news release from Frisco Police, when entering the information, the officer mistakenly entered the plate as being from Arizona, instead of Arkansas, causing an incorrect registration return and leading the officer to believe that the vehicle was possibly stolen.

The officer then initiated a “high-risk traffic stop” on the Dallas North Tollway and waited for backup officers to arrive, the release said. Police closed the southbound lanes of the tollway and conducted the high-risk stop, which the department said is “standard procedure for stolen vehicles.”

Body camera video from two officers, released by the department on Friday, shows the mother who was driving and her 6th grade son, who was in the back seat, being ordered out of the vehicle.

“Slowly exit the vehicle. Face away from us. (…) Turn around. Do not face us,” says one officer who has his gun drawn toward the car. “Everybody in the car – hands outside the window. (…) Driver, slowly lift up your shirt, only for us to see your waistband. Slowly spin around.”

“If you reach in that car, you may get shot so be careful. Do not reach in the car,” the officer shouts once they have been told, by the driver, that her licensed handgun is locked in the glove compartment.

Police say an incident review is underway.

“We made a mistake,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a statement Friday. “Our department will not hide from its mistakes. Instead, we will learn from them. The officer involved quickly accepted responsibility for what happened, which speaks to integrity. I’ve spoken with the family. I empathize with them and completely understand why they’re upset.”

The body camera video shows the officer who initiated the stop taking the mother aside and questioning her about her car’s tags. The woman tells the officer that the children in the back of the car are her son and nephew. Meanwhile, body camera video shows the driver’s husband talking to a second officer, saying “Listen sir, this is my wife’s car. We’re just in a basketball tournament.”

“I’m a basketball coach. Look at this bro,” he continues, as his son can be heard crying.

“I got conceal carry … Y’all put a gun on my son for no reason.”

A Frisco police sergeant then arrived, and officers realized a mistake had been made.

One officer explains that it was an honest mistake.

“That’s a terrible experience,” responds the father. “You all got to do your job, but we’re all legit,” he said.

“It looks like I made a mistake,” the officer tells the family after her sergeant ordered officers to stand down and called off the high-risk stop. “So I ran it AZ for Arizona, instead of AR – and that’s what happened.”

The father then responds, “It could have gone all wrong for us.”

Distraught, the driver’s husband can then be seen turning away from the officers and breaking down in tears.

“We’re so sorry that happened like this. We had no intent on doing this, you know?” another officer tells the family. “We’re humans as well and we make mistakes. I’m not justifying anything, I’m just saying, like, it wasn’t a computer that ran it. It was our human error that did this. So please forgive us.”

According to police, the incident review was initiated that day to determine “what happened, how it was managed, and to evaluate what needed to be addressed to prevent this from happening in the future.” Police said an ongoing review would identify further changes to the department’s “training, policies, and procedures” needed.

“I apologized on behalf of our department and assured them that we will hold ourselves accountable and provide transparency through the process. This incident does not reflect the high standard of service that our officers provide on a daily basis to our residents, businesses and visitors,” the chief added in his statement.

