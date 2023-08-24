 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vehicles overturned by suspected tornado along I-96 as severe storms batter Michigan, leaving more than 330,000 without power

(CNN) — A suspected tornado in southern Michigan flipped several cars on an interstate Thursday night as a powerful round of severe thunderstorms brings heavy rains, strong winds and widespread power outages across southern portions of the state, forecasters say.

“Subjects are reportedly pinned in vehicles,” Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez told CNN of the havoc on Interstate 96 near Weberville, Michigan. Details on injuries were not provided.

A large and “extremely dangerous” tornado was confirmed in the same area Thursday night. The confirmed tornado hit near the city of Williamston and town of Fowlerville – which bookend Weberville – at about 9:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service Offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

The damage was reported in Ingham County, where officials urged residents to shelter indoors and said emergency crews are working to clear downed trees and power lines.

The tornado’s warning was canceled at 9:51 p.m., but the area could still see tornado-inducing storms.

More than 340,000 people are without power in southern Michigan Thursday night, according to tracker PowerOutage.us. The number is expected to increase as storms roll through.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for southern Michigan until 1 a.m. ET. The storms will march south into northern Ohio in the coming hours.

The biggest threats include battering wind gusts of up to 85 mph, large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and possible tornadoes. A powerful gust of 70 mph has already been reported in Eaton County.

The storms come on the heels of an earlier round of heavy rainfall that wrapped up in southern Michigan and northern Ohio Thursday morning. The downpours brought 7.36 inches of rain to Belleville, Michigan and nearly 8 inches to Danbury, Ohio.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

