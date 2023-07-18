US soldier believed to be detained by North Korea after crossing border

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 510 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HARDIN JACKSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN TRIGG IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.