US fighter jets scrambled in response to an aircraft that ultimately crashed in Virginia, US official says

(CNN) — US fighter jets scrambled Sunday in response to an aircraft that ultimately crashed in southwest Virginia, according to a US official.
It’s not clear if the aircraft violated restricted airspace near Washington, DC, or if there was an emergency on board.
The US military aircraft caused a sonic boom heard across the Washington region.
CNN reported earlier that a Cessna Citation crashed in southwest Virginia Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft, a Cessna Citation, took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.
The plane crashed into a mountainous terrain in a “sparsely populated area”, according to FAA.
A loud boom was heard across the Washington DC metropolitan and surrounding area, according to several government agencies.
“We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud ‘boom’ this afternoon,” DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management said in a tweet.
There is no threat at this time, according to the agency.
According to a tweet from the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, the sound “was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom.”
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.